Sadyr Japarov demands from head of Border Service to resolve border disputes

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev today.

According to the press service of the head of state, they discussed measures to stabilize the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

The head of the State Border Service reported on the incident in Uch-Dobo village, Batken region, which took place yesterday, on October 25. According to him, the citizens of Tajikistan have begun laying water pipes on the disputed section of the border. The citizens of Tajikistan did not obey the repeated demands of the border guards of Kyrgyzstan to stop work, as a result, two shots were fired into the air from the Kyrgyz side.

At the moment, work has been suspended, negotiations are underway with the Tajik side. Explanatory work is carried out with population with involvement of representatives of local authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of resolving issues of delimitation and demarcation of the border only through peaceful negotiations. «There are no unsolvable problems. Any issue can be resolved through peaceful negotiations,» he explained.

Sadyr Japarov stressed the need to resolve the existing border disputes with neighboring countries as soon as possible. In the near future, he intends to make a working trip to Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions in order to get acquainted with all the existing border issues.

«We cannot delay resolution of this issue in order to avoid similar incidents in the future. Residents of border areas should live in an atmosphere of peace and stability,» Sadyr Japarov added.
