13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 13 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, two — in Osh region, two — in Osh city, two — in Batken region, two — in Issyk-Kul region and four — in Talas region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and eight more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,588 medical workers, 3,280 of them have recovered in the republic.