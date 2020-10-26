12:53
Members of organized crime group arrested with large batch of drugs in Leilek

A special operation was carried out in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan to detect and suppress the activities of members of a drug trafficking group, who had established a stable channel for transit of drugs of Afghan origin from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Residents of Andarak village, Leilek district 43-year-old A.Sh. and 48-year-old R.K. were detained within pretrial proceedings. They are registered as active members of an organized criminal drug trafficking group.

«During a search in the house and on the personal land plot of the suspects, agents with a specific smell, buried under a tree and wrapped in a plastic bag, were found and seized. According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, these are opium weighing 5 kilograms 873 grams and hashish weighing 3 kilograms 916 grams of Afghan origin. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility. The cost of the seized drugs on the black market is about $ 70,000,» the Interior Ministry added.
