Neil McKain: Image is formed over years and it is easy to destroy

«A good investment climate is like a happy home. The image is formed over the years, and it is very easy to destroy it,» Neil McKain, Director of the Eurasian Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, said at a meeting of the Council for Business Development and Investments today.

According to him, there are a number of steps that will help improve the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan. In particular, he proposed to continue work on digitalization of the country and deregulation of the administrative burden.

«The fight against the shadow economy must be continued. In this regard, I note that small steps in the right direction will matter more than big words. It is also worthwhile to work on implementation of projects in the public sector,» Neil McKain stressed.