Second wave of COVID-19: Hospitals have stocks of medicines for 322.3 mln soms

The health care organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic have stocks of medicines for 322,396.8 million soms. The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) reported.

Including in Bishkek, there is a stock of medicines for 45.7 million soms, in Osh region — for 179 million soms, in Jalal-Abad — for 41.5 million, in Batken — for 20.3 million. In addition, medical institutions of Chui region have medicines for 13.5 million soms, in Naryn region — for 12.8 million, in Issyk-Kul region — for 7 million and in Talas region — for 5 million soms.

«Given the current epidemiological situation, the stock of drugs will last for 1-1.5 months, or for 8,000-10,000 patients. Since the beginning of COVID-19 epidemic, 1,611,804.6 billion soms have been allocated to healthcare organizations from the consolidated budget of the CMIF for the purchase of medicines and medical products (PPE, respirators and others),» the fund stressed.