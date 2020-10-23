14:33
USD 80.74
EUR 95.64
RUB 1.05
English

Second wave of COVID-19: Hospitals have stocks of medicines for 322.3 mln soms

The health care organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic have stocks of medicines for 322,396.8 million soms. The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) reported.

Including in Bishkek, there is a stock of medicines for 45.7 million soms, in Osh region — for 179 million soms, in Jalal-Abad — for 41.5 million, in Batken — for 20.3 million. In addition, medical institutions of Chui region have medicines for 13.5 million soms, in Naryn region — for 12.8 million, in Issyk-Kul region — for 7 million and in Talas region — for 5 million soms.

«Given the current epidemiological situation, the stock of drugs will last for 1-1.5 months, or for 8,000-10,000 patients. Since the beginning of COVID-19 epidemic, 1,611,804.6 billion soms have been allocated to healthcare organizations from the consolidated budget of the CMIF for the purchase of medicines and medical products (PPE, respirators and others),» the fund stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/170514/
views: 94
Print
Related
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of drugs, including for COVID
Kyrgyzstan has three-month reserve of medicines
State Material Reserves Fund to buy drugs to fight COVID-19
Prime Minister: There is no shortage of medicines in Kyrgyzstan
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
Health organizations purchase PPE instead of medicines
Medicines for treatment of COVID-19 delivered to Bishkek
Kubatbek Boronov: State should permanently buy medicines
Kubatbek Boronov: All new cases of pneumonia should be studied
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
23 October, Friday
14:31
New minister bans handing over museum exhibits to state institutions New minister bans handing over museum exhibits to state...
14:18
Snow falls on Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes
14:00
Boy jumps out of window in Bishkek due to problems with distance learning
13:41
Second wave of COVID-19: Hospitals have stocks of medicines for 322.3 mln soms
13:08
Bishkek Education Department inflicts damage on capital of 30 million soms