13:03
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 41.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 470,216 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 41,641,309 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,406,718), India (7,706,946), Brazil (5,323,630), Russia (1,453,923), Argentina (1,053,650), Colombia (990,373), Mexico (874,171), Spain (1,026,281), France (1,041,991) and Peru (879,876).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 28,200,000. The figure grew by 231,800 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,136,495 people died from the virus (growth by 5,898 people for 24 hours), including 223,032 people — in the USA, 155,900— in Brazil, 116,616— in India, 44,437— in the UK, and 87,415— in Mexico.

At least 54,588 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110,086 cases — in Kazakhstan, 64,439— in Uzbekistan, 10,653 — in Tajikistan.
