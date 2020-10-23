13:02
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least five new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, two — in Batken region and two — in Issyk-Kul region.

Seven health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 11 more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,566 medical workers, 3,238 of them have recovered in the republic.
