Employees of Manas airport hold rally

A rally takes place near Manas airport. The law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

About 20 airport employees participate in the protest. They demand to withdraw Baktybek Sydykov’s candidacy for the post of president of the company.

A video from the rally was posted on Seychas Telegram channel. One of the protesters explained that Bakyt Sydykov had previously worked at the airport and made a bad showing.

The former president of Manas International Airport OJSC, Murat Primberdiev, resigned at his own request. Baktybek Sydykov was appointed instead of him.

Baktybek Sydykov is a deputy of the Parliament of the sixth convocation from Respublika — Ata Zhurt party. Previously, he had already headed Manas airport. From 2007 to 2010, he had been the Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC.

He is the son of the former chief of the Executive Office of the President, state adviser to the head of the country Usen Sydykov.
