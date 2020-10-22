14:06
SCNS: Kyrgyzstani trying to leave for war in Syria arrested

Another channel for recruiting Kyrgyzstanis into terrorist groups was suppressed by the special services of the country. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported today.

A man who tried to leave for the war in Syria was detained. «On October 20, the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic M.M. was detained on the fact of attempted mercenary activity. It was found out that earlier he was recruited by jihadists and sent in transit from Kyrgyzstan to Syria into the ranks of international terrorist organizations. As a result of timely measures, the recruit was detained on the route to Syria and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Operational and investigative measures are underway to identify and detain persons involved in the channel of recruiting and transportation of recruits, the State Committee for National Security reports.
