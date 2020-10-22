12:35
Customs officers, Financial Police reveal counterfeit goods for 4.7 mln rubles

Employees of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan together with the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes revealed counterfeit goods worth 4,770.5 million rubles. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

About 1,976 million Prima Dona and Belomorkanal cigarettes were found in three Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans on the parking lot of Ak-Tilek checkpoint. The goods had excise stamps of the Russian Federation without any relevant documents.

According to the manufacturer’s conclusion, the cigarettes are counterfeit and the excise stamps on them are counterfeit.

«Damage to the manufacturer in the form of lost profits amounted to 4,770.5 million rubles. The fact was registered. Materials of the case were sent for taking measures in accordance with the law,» the State Customs Service stressed.
