Former deputy chairman of Financial Police placed in SCNS detention center

Ex-deputy chairman of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan Emil Zhamgyrchiev and former deputy head of the Government’s Office Bakytbek Kalmuratov were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Emil Zhamgyrchiev and Bakytbek Kalmuratov were taken into custody for one month.

Emil Zhamgyrchiev and Bakytbek Kalmuratov were detained on October 19. According to investigators, they received a bribe from a private entrepreneur for a positive solution of issues related to investigation into a smuggling case by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.