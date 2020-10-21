Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 40.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 379,634 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 40,728,371 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,272,427), India (7,597,063), Brazil (5,273, 954), Russia (1,422,775), Argentina (1,018,999), Colombia (974,139), Mexico (860,714), Spain (988,322), France (973,275) and Peru (870,876).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 27,800,000. The figure grew by 218,285 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,123,967 people died from the virus (growth by 6,390 people for 24 hours), including 220,992 people — in the USA, 154,837— in Brazil, 115,197— in India, 44,057— in the UK, and 86,893— in Mexico.

At least 53,459 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,766 cases — in Kazakhstan, 63,831— in Uzbekistan, 10,574 — in Tajikistan.