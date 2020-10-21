10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, three — in Osh city, two — in Chui region, two — in Osh region, one — in Issyk-Kul region and one — in Batken region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and ten more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,555 medical workers, 3,200 of them have recovered in the republic.