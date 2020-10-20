Parliament meeting scheduled for October 21: MPs plan to set date of elections

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will gather for a session tomorrow. Leader of Bir Bol parliamentary faction, Altynbek Sulaimanov, announced this today during the national dialogue of political parties and civil society.

According to him, tomorrow the deputies will discuss amendments to the electoral legislation and will set date of presidential elections. He noted that he insists that the electoral threshold should not exceed three percent, and the electoral deposit — one million soms. Only then optimal conditions will be created for the parties participating in the elections.

Deputy Omurbek Tekebayev stressed that the authorities need legitimacy to stabilize the situation. Only honest and open elections will help in this.

On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.