EAEU states propose to extend customs privileges on import of electric vehicles

A proposal has been made within the EAEU to extend the deadline for resolving the issue of applying a reduced uniform rate of customs duties and taxes in relation to electric vehicles imported by individuals for personal use until 2025. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Until the end of 2021, there are zero customs duty rates on the import of electric vehicles. The proposal for extension is justified by the fact that upon the expiration of this decision, the rates of import customs duties will be paid in accordance with the EAEU Unified Customs Tariff in the amount of 15 percent of the customs value.