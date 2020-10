Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan has been replaced. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Kanat Amankulov has been relieved of his duties as director of the agency. Kanat Shabdanbaev was appointed the new head of the state agency,» the Government said.

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant orders yesterday.