Cousin of ex-deputy of Parliament becomes head of Osh region

Zharasul Abduraimov became the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Administration of the head of the region reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov introduced the new head to the staff of the plenipotentiary representative’s office. Earlier this post was held by Baiysh Yusupov.

Zharasul Abduraimov is 60 years old. He was born in Gulcha village, Alai district, Osh region. He worked at the Asian Development Bank. Zharasul Abduraimov is an economist.

He is the younger cousin of the ex-deputy of the Parliament of the fifth convocation Kanybek Osmonaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/169834/
views: 114
