10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two health workers became infected in Bishkek, two — in Chui region and 6 — in Batken region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovery and seven more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,544 medical workers, 3,166 of them have recovered in the republic.
