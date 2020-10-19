12:54
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Not a single death from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

No deaths from coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

In total, 1,111 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/169818/
views: 109
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 39.8 million people globally
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
127 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
482 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 52,526 in total
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Aida Ismailova notes insufficient work on combatting coronavirus
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
221 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
470 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,490 in total
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
19 October, Monday
12:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 39.8 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 39.8 millio...
11:57
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:49
Not a single death from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:39
127 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:30
482 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 52,526 in total