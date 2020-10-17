21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 21 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, five health workers became infected in Bishkek, 6 — in Batken region, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Osh city, 1 — in Talas region and 3 — in Issyk-Kul region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovery and 11 more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,529 medical workers, 3,145 of them have recovered in the republic.