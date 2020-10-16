17:43
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

Rally in Bishkek: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov do not want to disperse

Rally of supporters of the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, now acting president of the country, continues today in Bishkek near the Government House.

About 500 people have gathered on the square and in the parks next to it. According to one of the protesters, they came out to support Sadyr Japarov and prevent the Parliament from changing the decisions announced earlier by the Prime Minister.

The improvised stage at the entrance to the Government House is empty. Nobody is speaking, music is playing from the speakers. The prime minister’s supporters are sitting and lying down on the lawns. They are closely following the news from Ala-Archa state residence, where the meeting of the Parliament ended. Many of them read the feeds of news agencies. According to the protesters, they will not leave until they are convinced that their demands are met. Some of them brought children to the square.

The head of state resigned. The Parliament accepted his resignation. Speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isaev refused to perform duties of the President. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov became the acting head of state.

Today the deputies demanded from Sadyr Japarov to take people away from the square and restore public order in the capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/169615/
views: 171
Print
Related
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue rally in Bishkek
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov return to Old Square in Bishkek
Protesters try to block Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue
Rally in Bishkek: Reaction of PM's supporters to resignation of Jeenbekov
Supporters of Prime Minister decide to continue rally at state residence
Supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov repeatedly gather in Bishkek
About 500 people gather at Issyk-Kul hotel in Bishkek
Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begins in Bishkek
Rally in Bishkek: Japarov's supporters block entrances to Old Square
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov gather near Government House in Bishkek
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
17:24
Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held on January 17 Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may...
16:39
Cryptocurrency mining tax to replace three taxes in Kyrgyzstan
16:17
Rally in Bishkek: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov do not want to disperse
16:06
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stay in Kyrgyzstan and receive privileges of ex-president
16:02
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to admit COVID-19 patients only