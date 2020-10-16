Tekebayev: Tashiev not only released friend from prison, but set him on pedestal

An extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes place at Ala-Archa state residence.

The deputies took note of the resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov will act as the head of state.

Deputy Omurbek Tekebayev appealed to his colleagues with a request to support him.

«Let’s support Sadyr Japarov before a new president comes. We must create conditions for the Government and 100 days to implement the program. During this time, one can at least start working,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.

The deputy also noted that Japarov’s friendship with the leader of Mekenchil party Kamchybek Tashiev could become an example for other people.

«Kamchybek Tashiev not only released his friend from prison, but also set him on a pedestal. I would give him the position of a friend-secretary,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.