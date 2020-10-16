14:42
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

Tekebayev: Tashiev not only released friend from prison, but set him on pedestal

An extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes place at Ala-Archa state residence.

The deputies took note of the resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov will act as the head of state.

Deputy Omurbek Tekebayev appealed to his colleagues with a request to support him.

«Let’s support Sadyr Japarov before a new president comes. We must create conditions for the Government and 100 days to implement the program. During this time, one can at least start working,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.

The deputy also noted that Japarov’s friendship with the leader of Mekenchil party Kamchybek Tashiev could become an example for other people.

«Kamchybek Tashiev not only released his friend from prison, but also set him on a pedestal. I would give him the position of a friend-secretary,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/169588/
views: 109
Print
Related
Omurbek Tekebayev meets with President and Sadyr Japarov
Elections 2020. Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov may run for seats
Omurbek Tekebayev has bilateral pneumonia, he is recovering
Wife of Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized with coronavirus
Elections 2020: Omurbek Tekebayev tells who will top Ata Meken list
Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov left under house arrest
Court deprives state attorney of Omurbek Tekebayev of license
Omurbek Tekebayev not to form political alliance with Kamchybek Tashiev
Ata Meken scandal. Omurbek Tekebayev promises party renewal
Omurbek Tekebayev comments on situation in Ata Meken: There is no scandal
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
14:15
Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections...
14:04
Deputies demand from Sadyr Japarov to send his supporters home
13:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek
13:47
Tekebayev: Tashiev not only released friend from prison, but set him on pedestal
13:38
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue rally in Bishkek