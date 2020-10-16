Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue rally in Bishkek

Supporters of the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov began to gather at the Government House in Bishkek again. Musical equipment is installed at the central entrance to the building. People are still brought to the Old Square by buses and cars.

About 200 people have gathered on the square and in the parks next to it. According to one of the protesters, they came to support Japarov.

«Today the Parliament must consider resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Speaker Kanat Isaev. We are here to prevent them from changing their plans,» the man explained.