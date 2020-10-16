14:42
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

Parliament thanks Sooronbai Jeenbekov for his work

Sooronbai Jeenbekov must retain all the privileges of the ex-president. Speaker Kanat Isaev announced at an extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that Sooronbai Jeenbekov made a great contribution to the development of the country.

«Your service to the country is invaluable. Thanks to your generosity, we managed to maintain stability. Sooronbai Jeenbekov must retain all the privileges of the ex-president,» Kanat Isaev said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov left the meeting of the Parliament. The parliament members applauded him.
link: https://24.kg/english/169586/
views: 129
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek
Jeenbekov: History will assess my actions
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks the people for forgiveness
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: I did my best to return the country to legal framework
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to address Parliament, Cabinet of Ministers today
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President of Kyrgyzstan to rely on international community
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov not going to resign
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Speaker and Prime Minister
Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begins in Bishkek
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
14:15
Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections...
14:04
Deputies demand from Sadyr Japarov to send his supporters home
13:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek
13:47
Tekebayev: Tashiev not only released friend from prison, but set him on pedestal
13:38
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue rally in Bishkek