Parliament thanks Sooronbai Jeenbekov for his work

Sooronbai Jeenbekov must retain all the privileges of the ex-president. Speaker Kanat Isaev announced at an extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that Sooronbai Jeenbekov made a great contribution to the development of the country.

«Your service to the country is invaluable. Thanks to your generosity, we managed to maintain stability. Sooronbai Jeenbekov must retain all the privileges of the ex-president,» Kanat Isaev said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov left the meeting of the Parliament. The parliament members applauded him.