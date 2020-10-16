14:41
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 412,498 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 38,854,432 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,979,709), Brazil (5,169,386), India (7,307,097), Russia (1,346,380), Peru (859,740), Colombia (936,982), Mexico (834,710), Spain (921,374) and Argentina (949,063).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 26,800,000. The figure grew by 218,579 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,097,359 people died from the virus (growth by 5,920 people for 24 hours), including 217,692 people — in the USA, 152,460— in Brazil, 111,266— in India, 43,383— in the UK, and 85,285— in Mexico.

At least 51,020 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,202 cases — in Kazakhstan, 62,278— in Uzbekistan, 10,374 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/169583/
views: 124
Print
Related
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
208 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
431 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,020 in total
Bishkek gets ready for second wave of COVID-19
WHO predicts death rate growth due to coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.4 million people globally
32 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
388 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 50,589 in total
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
14:15
Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections...
14:04
Deputies demand from Sadyr Japarov to send his supporters home
13:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek
13:47
Tekebayev: Tashiev not only released friend from prison, but set him on pedestal
13:38
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue rally in Bishkek