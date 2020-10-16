13:11
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, 6 — in Batken region, 4 — in Jalal-Abad region, five — in Osh region and four — in Osh city.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovery and 13 more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,508 medical workers, 3,128 of them have recovered in the republic.
