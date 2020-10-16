Five people killed, 39 injured in traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 22 traffic accidents have occurred in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, in which 5 people were killed, other 39 citizens received various injuries. Press service of the Central Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency today.

«We urge the drivers of vehicles and pedestrians to be extremely careful on the roads and to comply with the traffic rules,» the department noted.

The traffic police also urge drivers to comply with the state of emergency and curfew requirements in Bishkek. The previously imposed state of emergency is still in force in the capital along with a curfew from 22.00 to 5.00.