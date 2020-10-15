21:48
Ruslan Kazakbaev, Sergei Lavrov discuss current situation in Kyrgyzstan

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed the current political situation in the republic by telephone. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia reports today.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov congratulated Ruslan Kazakbaev on his appointment to the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

«Sergei Lavrov also expressed concern about development of the internal political situation in the Kyrgyz Republic and stressed readiness of the Russian side to continue assisting the legitimate authorities of the country in the interests of its early stabilization and return to the constitutional field,» the statement says.

The ministers expressed mutual interest in continuing fruitful cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
