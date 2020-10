More than 1,000 supporters of Sadyr Japarov returned to the Old Square in Bishkek.

The protesters install speakers; many decided to dine on the lawns near the Government House.

The protesters came by buses and cars from Issyk-Kul hotel. Approximately 20 people seized service vehicle of Tazalyk municipal enterprise and came in it.

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov demand dissolution of the Parliament and resignation of the Speaker Kanat Isaev.

They say that they are not going to disperse until their demands are met.

Earlier, Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned. Speaker of Parliament Kanat Isaev automatically becomes the acting head of state.