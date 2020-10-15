32 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 32 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two health workers became infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Chui region, 8 — in Batken region, 6 — in Talas region, 14 — in Jalal-Abad region and one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Four health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovery and four more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,488 medical workers, 3,113 of them have recovered in the republic.