14:12
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

32 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 32 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two health workers became infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Chui region, 8 — in Batken region, 6 — in Talas region, 14 — in Jalal-Abad region and one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Four health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovery and four more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,488 medical workers, 3,113 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/169411/
views: 106
Print
Related
WHO predicts death rate growth due to coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.4 million people globally
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
388 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 50,589 in total
196 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.1 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
172 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
330 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 50,201 in total
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
15 October, Thursday
14:07
Term of office of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of 6th convocation expires Term of office of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of 6th convo...
13:49
Supporters of Prime Minister decide to continue rally at state residence
13:35
WHO predicts death rate growth due to coronavirus
13:27
Supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov repeatedly gather in Bishkek
13:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.4 million people globally