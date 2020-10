The Prime Minister’s doors are always open to investors. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, all investments should be only in the interests of the budget.

«If someone wants to invest, my doors are always open. There should be no corruption schemes. However, investors should not say that they will give a percent of revenue to someone. I don’t need bribes,» Sadyr Japarov said.