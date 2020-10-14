15:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 329,303 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 38,130,829 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,856,714), Brazil (5,113,628), India (7,239,389), Russia (1,318,783), Peru (853,974), Colombia (924,098), Mexico (825,340), Spain (896,086) and Argentina (917,035).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 26,400,000. The figure grew by 192,112 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,086,156 people died from the virus (growth by 5,476 people for 24 hours), including 215,902 people — in the USA, 150,998— in Brazil, 109,586— in India, 43,108— in the UK, and 84,420— in Mexico.

At least 50,201 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,984 cases — in Kazakhstan, 61,738— in Uzbekistan, 10,297 — in Tajikistan.
