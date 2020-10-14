13:49
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Batken region, two — in Talas region, three — in Jalal-Abad region and one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovery and seven more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,456 medical workers, 3,105 of them have recovered in the republic.
