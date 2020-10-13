Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 397,237 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 37,801,526 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,804,199), Brazil (5,103,408), India (7,175,880), Russia (1,305,093), Peru (851,171), Colombia (919,804), Mexico (821,045), Spain (888,968) and Argentina (903,730).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 26,200. The figure grew by 187,371 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,080,680 people died from the virus (growth by 4,738 people for 24 hours), including 215,085 people — in the USA, 150,689— in Brazil, 109,856— in India, 42,965— in the UK, and 83,945— in Mexico.

At least 49,871 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,901 cases — in Kazakhstan, 61,319— in Uzbekistan, 10,260 — in Tajikistan.