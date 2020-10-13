12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 12 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Osh city, one — in Osh region, two — in Batken region, seven— in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovery and five more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,449 medical workers, 3,096 of them have recovered in the republic.