First death of coronavirus reinfection registered in the world

First death of a patient who re-contracted coronavirus infection was registered in the Netherlands. Website of the Oxford University Press with reference to a report by Dutch health workers says.

«We report a case of reinfection of an 89-year-old Dutch woman with Waldenstrom’s disease who was receiving anti-B-cell therapy,» the document says.

Initially, the woman was hospitalized with fever, severe cough and a positive coronavirus test. After five days of treatment, all symptoms of the disease, except for minor weakness, disappeared and the woman was discharged.

However, two months later, the woman was again hospitalized with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Her coronavirus test was repeatedly positive. Eight days later, the woman’s condition worsened and the patient died two weeks later.

According to the BNO, this is the world’s first fatal case after reinfection with coronavirus.