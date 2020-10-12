15:50
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 190,697 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 37,404,289 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,762,546), Brazil (5,094,979), India (7,053,806), Russia (1,291,687), Peru (849,371), Colombia (911,316), Mexico (817,503), Spain (861,112) and Argentina (894,206).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 25,900. The figure grew by 116,260 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,075,942 people died from the virus (growth by 3,071 people for 24 hours), including 214,764 people — in the USA, 150,488— in Brazil, 108,334— in India, 42,915— in the UK, and 83,781— in Mexico.

At least 49,528 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,831 cases — in Kazakhstan, 61,098— in Uzbekistan, 10,222 — in Tajikistan.
