22 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 22 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two health workers became infected in Bishkek, three — in Osh city, three — in Batken region, three— in Jalal-Abad region, two — in Issyk-Kul region, one — in Chui region and eight — in Osh region.

One health worker has been discharged from hospital after recovery and three more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,437 medical workers, 3,089 of them have recovered in the republic.
