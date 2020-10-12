Court to select measure of restriction for suspects in staging riots in Bishkek

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will select a measure of restriction for those suspected of staging riots. Lawyers told 24.kg news agency.

According to Chinara Dzhakupbekova, notification of suspicion has not yet been handed to the ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, member of the Political Council of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Temirlan Sultanbekov. «They are suspects on the riots fact. But it is not specified what actions they are charged with,» Chinara Dzhakupbekova noted.

Zamir Zhooshev, a lawyer of the former President Almazbek Atambayev, said that his client had not yet been handed a notice of action. «If they don’t hand it, he should be placed under house arrest. There is a court order. Atambayev has a conviction in the case on the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. But execution of the sentence has been suspended until the end of the trial on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

He added that other defendants within the criminal case on Koi-Tash events, including the former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, were also placed under house arrest. The latter was also detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on suspicion of staging mass riots on October 9. His lawyers also did not receive notice of an action.