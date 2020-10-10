Farid Niyazov detained for staging mass riots

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the former chief of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov. Press service of the state committee reported.

He was detained on the basis of an investigation order within a criminal case on the fact of staging mass riots in Bishkek.

«At present, the interdepartmental investigative and operational group continues the relevant investigative measures aimed at identifying and arrest of other accomplices in this crime,» the SCNS said.

Farid Niyazov is a defendant in the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019. On October 6, Atambayev’s supporters released him from Bishkek detention center-1.