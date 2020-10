The staff of KAZ Mineralz Bozymchak asks law enforcement agencies and authorities to resume work and production at the mining and processing plant.

«Stop the chaos. After all, thousands of our employees lost their jobs and earnings. Our families and children were left without means of living,» the company’s employees said.

Bozymchak mining and processing complex suspended its work on October 7. The company is forced to dismiss employees not to endanger them.