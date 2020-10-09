Five injured transported to National Hospital after riots in center of Bishkek

The National Hospital received five victims of the rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Three of them were hospitalized, two were sent for outpatient treatment.

«Three people were hospitalized in the Neurotrauma Department. Their condition is assessed as moderate. Tilek Toktogaziev received a blunt head injury. There are no victims with gunshot wounds among those admitted to the hospital,» the Ministry of Health said.

Rallies of supporters of the ex-deputy of Parliament Sadyr Japarov, former president and prime minister Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov took place in the city today.

A brawl broke out between the opponents on Ala-Too square. The bodyguard of the former head of the Cabinet, Temir Sariev, was also injured.