President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs decree on resignation of Government

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on resignation of the Government and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President signed the decree accepting resignation of the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov. The Government of Kyrgyzstan is also considered resigned.

«In accordance with the decree, persons who have held the positions of Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and members of the Government will continue to fulfill their duties until a new Government is formed,» the press service said.

The decree came into force from the moment of its signing.
