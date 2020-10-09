15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Osh city, five — in Batken region, four— in Jalal-Abad region, three — in Issyk-Kul region and two — in Osh region.

Three health workers have been discharged from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,379 medical workers, 3,075 of them have recovered in the republic.