14:35
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Osh city, five — in Batken region, four— in Jalal-Abad region, three — in Issyk-Kul region and two — in Osh region.

Three health workers have been discharged from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,379 medical workers, 3,075 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/168477/
views: 72
Print
Related
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
275 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,617 in total
140 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Epidemiological situation worsens in Bishkek
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
159 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,342 in total
Number of COVID-19 cases doubles in Bishkek for 24 hours
18 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
9 October, Friday
14:34
Heating turned on in central part of Bishkek Heating turned on in central part of Bishkek
14:06
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:59
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
13:50
275 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,617 in total
13:45
140 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan