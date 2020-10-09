Trying to fled Tilek Matraimov handed over to special services of Kyrgyzstan

Brother of Raiymbek Matraimov, Tilek Matraimov, who tried to fled the country, and his relatives were handed over to the special services of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On October 9, 2020, Uzbek border guards handed over violators of the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic — citizens Tilek Matraimov, born in 1967, Ziyabiddinbek Kochkorbaev, born in 1989, and Maskhud Akhmedov, born in 1979.

«These persons were detained on October 6, 2020 by the border guards of the Republic of Uzbekistan while illegally crossing the state border. The investigation bodies of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 9, 2020 began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of illegal crossing of the state border,» the statement says.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway.