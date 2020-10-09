10:01
President ready for dialogue with all political forces, including Sadyr Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov is ready for dialogue with all political forces, including Sadyr Japarov, who has declared himself the Prime Minister. Spokesperson for the President, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the head of state entrusted great opportunities to legitimize all processes in Kyrgyzstan on Myktybek Abdyldaev, nominated by some of the deputies to the post of Speaker of the Parliament.

Tolgonai Stamalieva clarified: Sooronbai Jeenbekov did not accept the resignation of the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, since he did not receive his letter of resignation for signing.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.
