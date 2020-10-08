New Speaker voices proposals to President of Kyrgyzstan to get out of situation

During a conversation with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Myktybek Abdyldaev, nominated by some of the deputies to the post of a Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, voiced the MPs’ proposals for a way out of the current situation. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The Parliament clarified that the telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the head of state. They discussed the current political situation in the country.

«The speaker, informing about the measures taken by the Parliament to stabilize the situation in the country and to get into the legal framework, voiced the proposals of the deputies to get out of the current situation. He also informed the President that a number of parliament members had initiated impeachment procedure,» the press service said.

Myktybek Abdyldaev noted that, despite the difficulty of the decisions made, it is necessary to take measures to get out of the current situation as soon as possible.

«Because the country cannot live in standby mode,» he added.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.