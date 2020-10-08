18:44
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Deputy head of Security Council instructs not to let officials out of country

First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Suvanaliev, gave instructions not to let a single official go abroad. He stated this in an interview with Azattyk.

Related news
Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated
According to him, the instructions were given to the State Border Service. The names of all former and incumbent officials were sent to the state service. «We control them in order they not to leave the country,» he said.

The State Border Service told 24.kg news agency that in accordance with the requirements of the law, when carrying out passage of citizens, the border guards follow the instructions of the authorized bodies. The procedure for accepting these orders for execution is regulated by the relevant regulatory legal acts of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/168382/
views: 28
Print
Related
Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated
New composition of Security Council urgently meets at SCNS building
Jeenbekov, Dzhamshitov discuss implementation of Security Council's decisions
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued
President sums up results of anti-corruption fight at Security Council meeting
Security Council secretariat searches into causes of coronavirus outbreak
Security Council meeting: Kyrgyzstan to massively purchase test systems
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-corruption strategy in June
Security Council Secretary: Control over income, expenses of officials tightened
President of Kyrgyzstan holds Security Council meeting
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
18:37
Deputy head of Security Council instructs not to let officials out of country Deputy head of Security Council instructs not to let of...
18:31
Melis Myrzakmatov meets with Asylbek Jeenbekov, Iskender Matraimov
18:24
SCNS: Attempts to destabilize situation will be strictly suppressed
17:06
Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with new Speaker of Parliament
16:54
Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated