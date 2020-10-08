Deputy head of Security Council instructs not to let officials out of country

First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Suvanaliev, gave instructions not to let a single official go abroad. He stated this in an interview with Azattyk.
The State Border Service told 24.kg news agency that in accordance with the requirements of the law, when carrying out passage of citizens, the border guards follow the instructions of the authorized bodies. The procedure for accepting these orders for execution is regulated by the relevant regulatory legal acts of Kyrgyzstan.