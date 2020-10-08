17:13
Rallies in support of Sooronbai Jeenbekov held in Kara-Suu and Osh

A peaceful march of government officials takes place in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Regional Department of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

The protesters speak for the rule of law in the country. They also shout slogans in support of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«About 400 people take part in the march. They oppose raider seizures in the market, as well as taking of posts by impostors. Earlier there were attempts to replace the head of rural administration in Kara-Suu district. Policemen protect public order,» the police department said.

Police officers in uniform were seen among the marching people.

A rally in support of Sooronbai Jeenbekov is also held in Osh city. Eyewitnesses report that over 500 people gathered there.
