Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region returns to work

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Talas region, Marat Murataliev, returned to his workplace. The regional administration confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Marat Murataliev’s supporters reportedly gathered today at the regional administration building and returned the post to the plenipotentiary representative.

«Only the head of the region was changed, the heads of the districts are working at their posts,» the local administration noted.

Marat Murataliev resigned on October 6.